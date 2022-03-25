Three teams earn total of $60k in Olin/P&Q pitch competition

Judges hand the oversized $50,000 check to team members from PedalCell just before the balloon drop at the 2022 Big IdeaBounce powered by Poets & Quants. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)

The winner of Olin Business School’s Big IdeaBounce powered by Poets & Quants is settled: PedalCell, a bike-connected power generator for portable devices, with origins at the University of Michigan and Northwestern University, secured the $50,000 grand prize.

Other finalists included Fisheries AI, from the University of British Columbia, and MiDoc, from Olin Business School at Washington University in St. Louis. Judges originally intended to award second- and third-place prizes of $5,000 and $2,000, but they decided the other two teams had tied for second place. Both received $5,000.

Conceived in the wake of Olin’s third consecutive year at #1 in Poets & Quants’ ranking of MBA entrepreneurship programs, the pitch competition attracted entries from 167 student teams from eight countries and 55 schools.

Akeem Shannon, CEO and founder of Flipstik; John Byrne, founder and editor-in-chief of Poets & Quants; and Maxine Clark, founder and former chief executive bear at Build-A-Bear Workshop, served as judges.

Learn more about the finalists and watch a video of the pitch event.