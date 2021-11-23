Olin, Poets & Quants announce business pitch competition

Olin Business School at Washington University in St. Louis is teaming with Poets & Quants on a new showcase for startup ideas: the Big IdeaBounce. The pitch contest is open to any business student — current or prospective, graduate or undergraduate — with a great idea and the drive to push it forward.

Submissions are open through Jan. 7. The top 20 teams will be invited to submit a two-minute pitch video. Then, the top three finalists will present their ideas at a live event March 3. The winner will receive $50,000 to launch the idea.

Learn more about the competition and how to submit your startup idea.