THE RECORD

Olin, Poets & Quants announce business pitch competition

Olin Business School at Washington University in St. Louis is teaming with Poets & Quants on a new showcase for startup ideas: the Big IdeaBounce. The pitch contest is open to any business student — current or prospective, graduate or undergraduate — with a great idea and the drive to push it forward.

Submissions are open through Jan. 7. The top 20 teams will be invited to submit a two-minute pitch video. Then, the top three finalists will present their ideas at a live event March 3. The winner will receive $50,000 to launch the idea. 

Learn more about the competition and how to submit your startup idea.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Olin, Poets & Quants announce business pitch competition

Medical experts offer COVID-19 holiday tips

Infectious disease initiative launches

Notables

Faculty, alumni, friends of the university honored at Founders Day

Metzger named Open Door Awards honoree

Bhayani named director of urologic surgery

Obituaries

Mark S. Weil, emeritus professor of art history, 82

Colin Eugene Kluender, DBBS grad student, 26

Memorial service set for Mel Brown

Research Wire

Rentschler wins NIH grant

Nowak wins grants from NASA, Smithsonian observatory

Graduate students receive NSF grants

The View From Here

11.22.21

11.15.21

11.08.21

Washington People

Building bridges with computer science

Arpita Bose

Rebecca Copeland: On learning to wear a kimono

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20