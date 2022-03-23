Washington People: Victoria Fraser

Victoria Fraser, MD, in the Bernard Becker Medical Library. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)

Victoria J. Fraser, MD, blazed a path to the top of academic medicine, and then turned her attention to smoothing out the bumps on the path for women and members of other underrepresented groups who came behind her.

As chair of the John T. Milliken Department of Medicine, Fraser is the first female head of the largest department at the medical school, overseeing more than 750 faculty and a staff of close to 2,500. The department received $187 million in research funding in 2021, more than any other research enterprise at the school, and is the largest clinical service at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

As head of the department, as well as the recipient of numerous teaching, research and mentoring awards, Fraser commands immense authority and respect as a physician, scientist and leader. She has used that eminence to advocate for equity in academic medicine and to address structural barriers that limit the careers of women and members of other underrepresented groups.

