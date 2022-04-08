THE RECORD

Bayly-led team to study mechanical strains, stresses in traumatic brain injury

By Beth Miller
(from left) A brain MRI, brain fiber tracts and shear waves in the brain. (Image courtesy of Bayly lab)

Philip Bayly, the Lee Hunter Distinguished Professor and chair of the Department of Mechanical Engineering & Materials Science at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, is leading a comprehensive study of skill-brain mechanics with a three-year $700,000 grant from the Office of Naval Research.

Headshot of Professor Phil Bayly
Bayly

The work is expected to shed light on the ways that the magnitude, location and orientation of mechanical loading of the brain can influence the characteristics of a traumatic brain injury. Such injuries affect about 1.4 million people in the U.S. annually, both military personnel and civilians of all ages as they may be exposed to explosions, impacts or high accelerations.

Read more on the engineering website.

