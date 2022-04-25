THE RECORD

Bersi wins American Heart Association Career Development Award

By Beth Miller

Matthew Bersi, assistant professor of mechanical engineering and materials science at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, will use tools from engineering and biology to investigate blood vessel stiffening from high blood pressure with a three-year $231,000 Career Development Award from the American Heart Association.

Bersi

The Career Development Award aims to help rising health care and academic professionals develop the research skills to support and enhance their opportunities to obtain and retain a high-quality career position.

Read more on the engineering website.

