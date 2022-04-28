Four inducted into Bouchet Graduate Honor Society

The Bouchet Graduate Honor Society, established in 2005 by Yale University and Howard University to recognize outstanding scholarly achievement, recently inducted four doctoral candidates from Washington University in St. Louis.

Named after the first African American doctoral recipient in the United States, the honor society recognizes outstanding scholarly achievement and promotes diversity and excellence in doctoral education and the professoriate. Its network of preeminent scholars exemplifies academic and personal excellence, character, service and advocacy for students who have been traditionally underrepresented in the academy.

The 2022 Washington University Bouchet inductees are:

Kaché Claytor , in Hispanic studies, with a certificate in American culture studies;

, in Hispanic studies, with a certificate in American culture studies; Marlene Kanmogne , in neuroscience and a trainee in the Medical Science Training Program;

, in neuroscience and a trainee in the Medical Science Training Program; Peter Ogunniran , in German and comparative literature, with a graduate certificate in higher education administration; and

, in German and comparative literature, with a graduate certificate in higher education administration; and Ananda Rankin, in molecular microbiology and microbial pathogeneses.

For more on the inductees and the Bouchet Graduate Honor Society at WashU, including application information, visit the provost’s website.