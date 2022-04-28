THE RECORD

Four inducted into Bouchet Graduate Honor Society

Four Washington University PhD candidates were recently inducted into Bouchet Graduate Honor Society. Pictured (from left) are Kaché Claytor, Vijay Ramani (vice provost for graduate education), Ananda Rankin and Peter Ogunniran. Not pictured is Marlene Kanmogne. (Courtesy photo)

The Bouchet Graduate Honor Society, established in 2005 by Yale University and Howard University to recognize outstanding scholarly achievement, recently inducted four doctoral candidates from Washington University in St. Louis.

Named after the first African American doctoral recipient in the United States, the honor society recognizes outstanding scholarly achievement and promotes diversity and excellence in doctoral education and the professoriate. Its network of preeminent scholars exemplifies academic and personal excellence, character, service and advocacy for students who have been traditionally underrepresented in the academy.

The 2022 Washington University Bouchet inductees are:

  • Kaché Claytor, in Hispanic studies, with a certificate in American culture studies;
  • Marlene Kanmogne, in neuroscience and a trainee in the Medical Science Training Program;
  • Peter Ogunniran, in German and comparative literature, with a graduate certificate in higher education administration; and
  • Ananda Rankin, in molecular microbiology and microbial pathogeneses.

For more on the inductees and the Bouchet Graduate Honor Society at WashU, including application information, visit the provost’s website.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

First Year Center is now Student Transitions & Family Programs

Day of Dialogue and Action sessions now available online

Campus limits light pollution to protect birds

Notables

Four inducted into Bouchet Graduate Honor Society

Washington University Police Department earns reaccreditation

Researchers honored as outstanding mentors

Obituaries

Kathleen Ann Schneider, longtime staff in Arts & Sciences, 73

Michael J. Noetzel, professor of neurology, 70

Campus grieves death of Arts & Sciences student Orli Sheffey, 19

Research Wire

Novel particle detector used to study alternate path to carbon creation in stars

Oh to research molecular hematology

Bersi wins American Heart Association Career Development Award

The View From Here

04.25.22

04.18.22

The View From Here 04.11.22

Washington People

Fangqiong Ling

Victoria Fraser

From the Congo to the carpool

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20