Legomsky testifies before Senate judiciary subcommittee

Stephen Legomsky, the John S. Lehmann University Professor Emeritus at Washington University in St. Louis, testified to a Senate subcommittee about identifying and removing barriers to legal migration. He spoke March 15 at a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration, Citizenship, and Border Safety.

“It has been 32 years since Congress last meaningfully updated our system of legal immigration,” he said. “Since then, massive backlogs have accumulated. Millions of immigrants who qualify for admission — and the American family members and businesses who sponsor them — continue to wait for years. It is with the goal of shortening the waiting periods for those whom Congress has made the decision to welcome to our shores that the recommendations in this testimony are respectfully offered.”

Watch his full testimony and video on the Senate Judiciary Committee website.