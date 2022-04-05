THE RECORD

Opening up the electromagnetic spectrum

New parity time symmetric system opens up range of wavelengths to researchers, engineers

By Brandie Jefferson

Researchers from the labs of Lan Yang, the Edwin H. & Florence G. Skinner Professor, and Xuan “Silvia” Zhang, associate professor, at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, have developed the first fully integrated parity-time symmetric electronic system.

Headshots of Lan Yang and Xuan 'Silvia' Zhang
Yang (left) and Zhang

And it can be made without the use of exotic materials, only requiring the same standard microelectronic fabrication technology used today for common integrated circuits.

The research was published March 17 in the journal Nature Nanotechnology.

PT-symmetric systems allow for energy flow to be manipulated in surprising new ways. Currently, they can operate in a limited range — either at the extremely low-frequency acoustic domain or the extremely high-frequency optical domain.

This new technology implemented a concept with remarkable mathematical properties originating from quantum physics into an integrated circuit. It opens up a new part of the spectrum for research in the giga- to terahertz range.

Examples of different types of symmetry. (Image: Murch laboratory)

Read more on the engineering website.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Parking provides spring update

Campus Earth Week is April 3-9

State of the University address available online

Notables

Vittert named among top undergrad business professors by Poets & Quants

López, Stallings elected to American Academy of Microbiology

Department of Pediatrics names two new vice chairs

Obituaries

Kathleen Ann Schneider, longtime staff in Arts & Sciences, 73

Michael J. Noetzel, professor of neurology, 70

Campus grieves death of Arts & Sciences student Orli Sheffey, 19

Research Wire

Opening up the electromagnetic spectrum

Mishra wins CAREER award to develop new materials

NSF awards grant to Van Engen

The View From Here

The View From Here 04.04.22

03.16.22

03.07.22

Washington People

Victoria Fraser

From the Congo to the carpool

Washington People: Leslie Zacks

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20