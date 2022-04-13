THE RECORD

Sam Fox School to bestow Awards for Distinction

KieranTimberlake to receive 2022 Dean’s Medal for service to the school

By Liam Otten
Anabeth and John Weil Hall was designed by the internationally acclaimed architecture firm KieranTimberlake, as part of Washington University’s east end project. (Photo: James Ewing/JBSA)

Architecture firm KieranTimberlake will receive the Dean’s Medal for outstanding service to the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts at Washington University in St. Louis.

Led by founding partners Stephen Kieran and James Timberlake, KieranTimberlake is an internationally acclaimed architecture firm with a portfolio of beautifully crafted, thoughtfully made buildings that are holistically integrated to site, program and people.

At WashU, KieranTimberlake led the renovation of the east end of the Danforth Campus, serving as architect for Anabeth and John Weil Hall, the Gary M. Sumers Welcome Center, the Craig and Nancy Schnuck Pavilion and a major expansion and renovation of the Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum. The firm also collaborated with Michael Vergason Landscape Architects on the new campus landscape and with BNIM on the underground garage.

The Dean’s Medal will be awarded during the Sam Fox School’s 2022 Awards for Distinction ceremony. It follows a string of international honors for Weil Hall, including awards from the Chicago Athenaeum and AIA Central States. Last fall, Weil Hall was a higher education finalist at the World Architecture Festival.

The Awards for Distinction ceremony also will recognize eight outstanding Sam Fox School alumni:

Awards for Distinction

Recent Alumni Awards

The ceremony will take place virtually this year, beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 21. The event is free to attend, but advance registration is required. For additional information, visit the Sam Fox School website.

Kahn & Selesnick, “King of Birds.” (Photo courtesy of the artists)
