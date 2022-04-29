THE RECORD

School of Law recognizes six alumni

The Washington University School of Law in St. Louis recognized six alumni who have achieved success in their respective fields during its Distinguished Alumni Awards dinner, held April 8 at Anheuser-Busch Hall.

The honorees are:

  • Robert Bacharach, JD ’85, U.S. circuit judge, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit
  • Mary Ann Clifford, JD ’99, former assistant dean of admissions, Washington University School of Law
  • Steven Rosenblum, JD ’92, associate vice chancellor for university initiatives, Washington University in St. Louis
  • Sondra Tennessee, JD ’92, associate dean for alumni and community relations, University of Houston Law Center
  • Hao Zhou, LLM ’02, co-chief executive, King & Wood Mallesons, Hong Kong
  • Wei Zhu, JD ’17, senior counsel for intellectual property, Grail LLC

Read more about the honorees on the School of Law website.

