School of Law recognizes six alumni

The Washington University School of Law in St. Louis recognized six alumni who have achieved success in their respective fields during its Distinguished Alumni Awards dinner, held April 8 at Anheuser-Busch Hall.

The honorees are:

Robert Bacharach, JD ’85, U.S. circuit judge, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit

Mary Ann Clifford, JD ’99, former assistant dean of admissions, Washington University School of Law

Steven Rosenblum, JD ’92, associate vice chancellor for university initiatives, Washington University in St. Louis

Sondra Tennessee, JD ’92, associate dean for alumni and community relations, University of Houston Law Center

Hao Zhou, LLM ’02, co-chief executive, King & Wood Mallesons, Hong Kong

Wei Zhu, JD ’17, senior counsel for intellectual property, Grail LLC

Read more about the honorees on the School of Law website.