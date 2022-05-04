G’Sell on ‘Petite Maman’ and ‘What Do Women Really Deserve?’

Eileen G’Sell, senior lecturer in college writing in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has published an interview with filmmaker Céline Sciamma in Reverse Shot, the journal of the Museum of the Moving Image in New York.

G’Sell

Sciamma, a celebrated French screenwriter and director, is known for the features “Tomboy” (2011), “Girlhood” (2014) and “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” (2019). G’Sell, in addition to the interview, reviewed Sciamma’s most recent feature, “Petite Maman” — an intimate work of time-traveling science fiction that explores the interior lives of mothers and daughters — for Johns Hopkins University’s Hopkins Review.

G’Sell’s film reviews and cultural criticism appear regularly in the visual arts journal Hyperallergic, among other publications. This spring, her Current Affairs essay on “What Do Women Really Deserve?” explored how advertising aimed at women often conflates consumer purchasing with the rhetoric of merit and empowerment.