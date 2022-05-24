Miao named a Udall Undergraduate Scholar

Miao

Ranen Miao, a rising senior studying political science and sociology in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has been named a Udall Undergraduate Scholar.

Miao was among 55 students selected for the honor, which is given to sophomores and juniors who have demonstrated a commitment to leadership, public service and issues related to Native American nations or to the environment.

Miao also was awarded a Truman Scholarship, the premier fellowship in the United States for those pursuing careers in public service. He has served two terms as Student Union president and is a member of the Beyond Boundaries Program, College Democrats, Pride Alliance, Student Affairs Advisory Board, Debate Team, Asian Multicultural Council and Sensasians a cappella group.

Established by Congress in 1992, the Udall Foundation awards scholarships, fellowships and internships for study in fields related to the environment and to American Indians and Alaska Natives in fields related to health care and tribal public policy.