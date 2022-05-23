THE RECORD

Zhao receives grant to study proteomics in the brain

Guoyan Zhao, assistant professor in the Department of Neuroscience at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, received a $433,000 grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to apply a cutting-edge imaging technology to study subcellular features of brain tissue from Alzheimer’s patients.

The project’s goal is to identify characteristics of individual cells that relate to the pathology of the neurodegenerative disease. This knowledge could help explain the underlying changes in gene activity that attend Alzheimer’s disease and point to potential therapeutic opportunities.

Read more on the Department of Neuroscience website.

