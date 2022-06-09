THE RECORD

Asteroid samples offer chance to study chemically pristine solar system materials

By Talia Ogliore
Ryugu
The surface of asteroid Ryugu from an altitude of 6 km. (Image: JAXA, University of Tokyo, Kochi University, Rikkyo University, Nagoya University, Chiba Institute of Technology, Meiji University, University of Aizu, AIST)

Hayabusa2 is an asteroid sample-return mission operated by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), which investigated the asteroid Ryugu. Carbonaceous asteroids like Ryugu are important because they are thought to preserve the most pristine, untainted materials in the solar system: a mixture of minerals, ice and organic compounds. The Haybusa2 mission is the first to collect samples from a carbonaceous asteroid and return them to Earth for analysis.

Sachiko Amari
Amari

An international team of scientists led by Hisayoshi Yurimoto of Hokkaido University and including Sachiko Amari, research professor of physics in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, measured the mineralogy, bulk chemical and isotopic compositions of the Ryugu samples. The results were reported June 9 in the journal Science.

The researchers described similarities between the samples returned from Ryugu and the type of meteorite known as CI chondrites, considered to be the most primitive carbonaceous meteorites recovered on Earth. Their analysis indicates that CI chondrites have been altered on Earth and that the new Ryugu samples are more pristine than any CI chondrites because the former are devoid of terrestrial contamination or alteration. This finding implies that the Ryugu samples may yet contain information that was not previously available to better understand the early solar system.

At Washington University, Amari is a faculty fellow of the McDonnell Center for the Space Sciences and a member of the Laboratory for Space Sciences research group in the Department of Physics. She is also a visiting scientist at the Geochemical Research Center at The University of Tokyo. Amari is a fellow of The Meteoritical Society since 2000 and the Japan Geoscience Union since 2022.

Read more about the Hayabusa2 discoveries on the JAXA website.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

IT vendor intake form established

Med facilities services to open in new location June 2

Parking permits, U-Passes available soon

Notables

Gutmann elected to Association of American Physicians

Williamson to study families affected by Zika

CRE² announces winners of inaugural St. Louis High School Student Paper Awards 

Obituaries

Gregory I. Goldberg, former dermatology professor, 74

Justin Hardy, recent graduate, Bears basketball player, 22

Kathleen Ann Schneider, longtime staff in Arts & Sciences, 73

Research Wire

Asteroid samples offer chance to study chemically pristine solar system materials

Strait to study hominin locomotor anatomy

Where are the particles over the oceans from?

The View From Here

06.01.22

05.23.22

05.11.22

Washington People

Fangqiong Ling

Victoria Fraser

From the Congo to the carpool

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20