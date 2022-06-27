THE RECORD

Bolton gives keynote at Jennings graduation

Shantay Bolton, executive vice chancellor for administration at Washington University, was the keynote speaker at the Jennings Senior High School graduation ceremony May 27. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)

Shantay Bolton, executive vice chancellor and chief administrative officer, served as keynote speaker at the commencement ceremony for Jennings Senior High School May 27 at the Chaifetz Arena.

“You managed to get the job done in spite of the challenges,” including the disruptions of learning during a pandemic, Bolton said.

“I know it wasn’t easy, but the truth is, sometimes our biggest challenges bring forth our greatest gifts.”

Bolton shared five pieces of wisdom with the graduating class, reminding students of the power of choices; finding your crew; trusting your instincts; becoming comfortable being uncomfortable; and the importance of peace.

A St. Louis native, Bolton graduated valedictorian from Vashon High School. She went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s in counseling psychology from Alabama A&M University. She earned a doctorate in organizational psychology from Walden University and a master’s in business administration from Florida International University.

View Bolton’s remarks beginning at 55:20 on the Jennings School District website.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Medical school chosen for hematology training program

Pitch competition to support female faculty entrepreneurs

Seed grant proposals sought

Notables

Dao honored for advocacy efforts

Bolton gives keynote at Jennings graduation

Nine local teachers selected for Summer Teacher-Researcher Partnership

Obituaries

Gregory I. Goldberg, former dermatology professor, 74

Justin Hardy, recent graduate, Bears basketball player, 22

Kathleen Ann Schneider, longtime staff in Arts & Sciences, 73

Research Wire

Urban bees collaboration wins USDA grant

Selenium removal from industrial wastewater focus of new research

Climate change is affecting when, how violets reproduce

The View From Here

06.15.22

06.01.22

05.23.22

Washington People

Fangqiong Ling

Victoria Fraser

From the Congo to the carpool

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20