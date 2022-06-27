Bolton gives keynote at Jennings graduation

Shantay Bolton, executive vice chancellor and chief administrative officer, served as keynote speaker at the commencement ceremony for Jennings Senior High School May 27 at the Chaifetz Arena.
“You managed to get the job done in spite of the challenges,” including the disruptions of learning during a pandemic, Bolton said.
“I know it wasn’t easy, but the truth is, sometimes our biggest challenges bring forth our greatest gifts.”
Bolton shared five pieces of wisdom with the graduating class, reminding students of the power of choices; finding your crew; trusting your instincts; becoming comfortable being uncomfortable; and the importance of peace.
A St. Louis native, Bolton graduated valedictorian from Vashon High School. She went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s in counseling psychology from Alabama A&M University. She earned a doctorate in organizational psychology from Walden University and a master’s in business administration from Florida International University.
View Bolton’s remarks beginning at 55:20 on the Jennings School District website.
