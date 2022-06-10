Chandler receives lifetime achievement award

Chandler

Legail P. Chandler, vice chancellor for human resources at Washington University in St. Louis, was honored with a lifetime achievement award from the St. Louis Business Journal.

Chandler received the award as she prepares to retire from her role with WashU on June 30. She has spent more than 43 years in human resources, most of it at the university, expanding the human resources team to support nearly 20,000 employees.

During Chandler’s tenure, the HR team has focused on supporting employee well-being, fostering a culture of wellness and support; implementing screenings and background checks to ensure community safety; and expanding leaves to include stronger parental and family leave, short-term disability and an overall time-off policy that emphasizes proactive health care, family care and self-care.

