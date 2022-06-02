THE RECORD

CRE² announces winners of inaugural St. Louis High School Student Paper Awards 

Center for the Study of Race, Ethnicity & Equity logo

The Center for the Study of Race, Ethnicity & Equity (CRE²) at Washington University in St. Louis has announced the three winners of its inaugural St. Louis High School Student Paper Awards. 

They are: 

  • Sakenah Lajkem of Parkway West High School
  • Tariq Lashley of Ladue Horton Watkins High School
  • Marlee Williams of Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience, St. Louis Public Schools 

The students were asked to write about why the study of race and ethnicity is important and how it benefits different communities. The winners received $500. To read more about the winning papers, visit the CRE² website

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Med facilities services to open in new location June 2

Parking permits, U-Passes available soon

Mass spectrometry center opens on Medical Campus

Notables

CRE² announces winners of inaugural St. Louis High School Student Paper Awards 

Center for the Humanities names graduate students fellows

Leingang takes leadership role with Toastmasters regional group

Obituaries

Gregory I. Goldberg, former dermatology professor, 74

Justin Hardy, recent graduate, Bears basketball player, 22

Kathleen Ann Schneider, longtime staff in Arts & Sciences, 73

Research Wire

Researchers to study leader cells in breast cancer model

Protein delivery may help treat diabetic limb problems

Zhao receives grant to study proteomics in the brain

The View From Here

06.01.22

05.23.22

05.11.22

Washington People

Fangqiong Ling

Victoria Fraser

From the Congo to the carpool

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20