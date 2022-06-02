CRE² announces winners of inaugural St. Louis High School Student Paper Awards 

The Center for the Study of Race, Ethnicity & Equity (CRE²) at Washington University in St. Louis has announced the three winners of its inaugural St. Louis High School Student Paper Awards.

They are:

Sakenah Lajkem of Parkway West High School

Tariq Lashley of Ladue Horton Watkins High School

Marlee Williams of Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience, St. Louis Public Schools

The students were asked to write about why the study of race and ethnicity is important and how it benefits different communities. The winners received $500. To read more about the winning papers, visit the CRE² website .