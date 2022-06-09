Gutmann elected to Association of American Physicians

Gutmann

David H. Gutmann, MD, PhD, the Donald O. Schnuck Family Professor of Neurology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been elected to the Association of American Physicians.

Election is an honor extended to physicians who have made outstanding contributions to basic or translational biomedical research and who represent the highest caliber of physician‐led science accomplishments and scientific leadership.

