THE RECORD

Researchers to study leader cells in breast cancer model

By Beth Miller

Breast cancer is the second-most common cancer in women in the U.S. and the second-leading cause of women’s cancer death, which typically results from its spread to other areas of the body. The tumor cells form into clusters, which are led by leader cells into other parts of the body, but researchers are not sure why or how these cells develop.

Side-by-side headshots of Gregory D. Longmore, professor of medicine, and Amit Pathak, associate professor of mechanical engineering & materials science
Longmore (left) and Pathak

Gregory D. Longmore, MD, professor of medicine, and Amit Pathak, associate professor of mechanical engineering and materials science, both at Washington University in St. Louis, will study the cells that lead the collective migration of deadly tumor cells through the body with a five-year $2.54 million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Read more on the engineering website.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Med facilities services to open in new location June 2

Parking permits, U-Passes available soon

Mass spectrometry center opens on Medical Campus

Notables

CRE² announces winners of inaugural St. Louis High School Student Paper Awards 

Center for the Humanities names graduate students fellows

Leingang takes leadership role with Toastmasters regional group

Obituaries

Gregory I. Goldberg, former dermatology professor, 74

Justin Hardy, recent graduate, Bears basketball player, 22

Kathleen Ann Schneider, longtime staff in Arts & Sciences, 73

Research Wire

Researchers to study leader cells in breast cancer model

Protein delivery may help treat diabetic limb problems

Zhao receives grant to study proteomics in the brain

The View From Here

06.01.22

05.23.22

05.11.22

Washington People

Fangqiong Ling

Victoria Fraser

From the Congo to the carpool

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20