Researchers to study leader cells in breast cancer model

Breast cancer is the second-most common cancer in women in the U.S. and the second-leading cause of women’s cancer death, which typically results from its spread to other areas of the body. The tumor cells form into clusters, which are led by leader cells into other parts of the body, but researchers are not sure why or how these cells develop.

Longmore (left) and Pathak

Gregory D. Longmore, MD, professor of medicine, and Amit Pathak, associate professor of mechanical engineering and materials science, both at Washington University in St. Louis, will study the cells that lead the collective migration of deadly tumor cells through the body with a five-year $2.54 million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

