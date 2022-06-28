THE RECORD

Urban bees collaboration wins USDA grant

Living Earth Collaborative

Around the world, it is becoming increasingly popular to plant orchards within cities and towns. However, maintaining orchards in heavily populated areas poses several challenges. In particular, there needs to be sufficient insect pollinators to ensure fruiting success.

A team that received early support from the Living Earth Collaborative was awarded a $633,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to evaluate pollination in orchards across the city of St. Louis. They will examine how factors such as human population density, socioeconomic status, soil type and surrounding vegetation impact insect numbers and fruit yield.

The project team then plans to focus on nine St. Louis orchards to perform detailed experiments to test the effects of increasing pollinator numbers directly, by adding colonies of native bees, or indirectly, by adding blackberry stems and commercial bee houses that they can use as nesting sites.

This work represents a collaboration between four local universities, the Missouri Botanical Garden, the Saint Louis Zoo and the local nonprofit organization Gateway Greening.

Read more and watch the video from theSTL.com.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Medical school chosen for hematology training program

Pitch competition to support female faculty entrepreneurs

Seed grant proposals sought

Notables

Dao honored for advocacy efforts

Bolton gives keynote at Jennings graduation

Nine local teachers selected for Summer Teacher-Researcher Partnership

Obituaries

Gregory I. Goldberg, former dermatology professor, 74

Justin Hardy, recent graduate, Bears basketball player, 22

Kathleen Ann Schneider, longtime staff in Arts & Sciences, 73

Research Wire

Urban bees collaboration wins USDA grant

Selenium removal from industrial wastewater focus of new research

Climate change is affecting when, how violets reproduce

The View From Here

06.15.22

06.01.22

05.23.22

Washington People

Fangqiong Ling

Victoria Fraser

From the Congo to the carpool

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20