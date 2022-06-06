Williamson to study families affected by Zika

K. Eliza Williamson, an anthropologist and a lecturer in Latin American studies and in Romance languages and literatures, both in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, was awarded a postdoctoral fieldwork grant from the Wenner-Gren Foundation for longitudinal ethnographic research with families raising children diagnosed with congenital Zika syndrome in Bahia, Brazil.

Williamson is also the incoming senior book reviews editor for American Ethnologist, effective July 1. Zeles Vargas, a graduate student in anthropology in Arts & Sciences, will serve as the assistant for the book reviews editorial team.