Divided City grant proposals due Sept. 7

The Divided City 2022 is currently accepting applications for both Faculty Collaborative Grants and Community Grants.

Launched in 2014, with support from the Mellon Foundation, the Divided City is jointly organized by Washington University’s Center for the Humanities in Arts & Sciences and College and its Graduate School of Architecture & Urban Design at the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts. The project explores how segregation in its broadest sense has shaped and continues to impact contemporary cities, neighborhoods, landscapes and public spaces.

Faculty Collaborative Grants are open to all WashU faculty, including tenure track, professors of the practice and senior lecturers. Applications can be submitted for three types of projects — collaborative working groups, field institutes and community engagement — with a maximum award of $20,000.

Community Grants in the range of $5,000-$20,000 are available to individuals and organizations in the St. Louis metro area engaged in community work or creative practice related to urban segregation. Members of the St. Louis community can apply without Washington University affiliation for community grants. A virtual information session will take place at noon Wednesday, Aug. 10.

Applications for both Faculty Collaborative Grants and Community Grants are due Sept. 7. For more information, visit thedividedcity.com.