Ley honored for groundbreaking leukemia research

Ley

Timothy J. Ley, MD, the Lewis T. and Rosalind B. Apple Professor of Medicine at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been honored by the American Society of Hematology with the Henry Stratton Medal, awarded annually to one basic scientist and one clinical or translational researcher who have made outstanding contributions to hematology.

He is being recognized for leading the effort to sequence the first human cancer genomes, from patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

Ley also recently was honored by France’s Fondation ARC for cancer research with the highly prestigious Léopold Griffuel Prize for basic research. Fondation ARC recognizes international cancer researchers who “think outside the box and persevere to translate research results into benefits for patients.”

Read more on the School of Medicine website.