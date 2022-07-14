THE RECORD

Ley honored for groundbreaking leukemia research

Ley

Timothy J. Ley, MD, the Lewis T. and Rosalind B. Apple Professor of Medicine at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been honored by the American Society of Hematology with the Henry Stratton Medal, awarded annually to one basic scientist and one clinical or translational researcher who have made outstanding contributions to hematology.

He is being recognized for leading the effort to sequence the first human cancer genomes, from patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

Ley also recently was honored by France’s Fondation ARC for cancer research with the highly prestigious Léopold Griffuel Prize for basic research. Fondation ARC recognizes international cancer researchers who “think outside the box and persevere to translate research results into benefits for patients.”

Read more on the School of Medicine website.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Student parking permits, Metro passes available

Medical school chosen for hematology training program

Pitch competition to support female faculty entrepreneurs

Notables

Ley honored for groundbreaking leukemia research

Kouvelis receives 2022 Distinguished Fellow Award

Kovács elected to Hungarian Academy of Sciences

Obituaries

Obituary: Jacob Schaefer, professor emeritus of chemistry in Arts & Sciences, 83

Gregory I. Goldberg, former dermatology professor, 74

Justin Hardy, recent graduate, Bears basketball player, 22

Research Wire

Wearable ultrasound sensors for human brain in development

Holtzman receives grant to fund lung disease drug development

Urban bees collaboration wins USDA grant

The View From Here

06.15.22

06.01.22

05.23.22

Washington People

Amy Hauft: The space between abstract and experiential knowledge

Fangqiong Ling

Victoria Fraser

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20