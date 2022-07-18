New student representatives named to Board of Trustees

The Washington University in St. Louis Board of Trustees has four new student representatives for the 2022-23 academic year.
The undergraduate representatives are:
- Isabel Huesa, a rising junior from Laurinburg, N.C., who is studying microbiology and global health and environment, with a minor in South Asian languages and cultures, all in Arts & Sciences; and
- Sejal Rajamani, a rising senior from Bloomington, Ind., who is majoring in environmental biology and minoring in psychology and legal studies, all in Arts & Sciences.
The graduate student representatives are:
- Nicholas Armstrong, a juris doctor candidate at the School of Law; and
- Karin Han, a master of public health candidate at the Brown School.
Following her undergraduate studies, Huesa hopes to pursue a biomedical research or health policy role before earning a master’s in public health or a PhD.
Following completion of her undergraduate studies, Rajamani plans to pursue both a master’s and a PhD in environmental biology or marine biology. She hopes to begin a career focused on environmental research and conservation.
Han is working with the Brown School’s Tess Thompson on a study analyzing outcomes for Black breast cancer patients and their informal caregivers, along with a practicum with Sarah Moreland-Russell at the Prevention Research Center.
Armstrong serves as editor-in-chief of the Washington University Journal of Law and Policy, president of the Real Estate Law Society, and as a member of the Student Bar Association’s Honor Council and the Dean’s Student Advisory Council.
Learn more about the students on the Board of Trustees website.
