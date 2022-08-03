THE RECORD

Obituary: Wayne T. Hanebrink, former associate dean, 83

Wayne T. Hanebrink, a former associate dean of Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, died July 22, 2022, after a fall. He was 83.

Hanebrink

Born in Cape Girardeau, Mo., Hanebrink earned both bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Southern Illinois University Carbondale. In 1973, he earned a doctorate from WashU’s Department of History in Arts & Sciences, training as a historian of modern Britain.

Hanebrink joined the WashU staff as an assistant dean of Arts & Sciences in 1969. After retiring in 2002, he helped coordinate the university’s sesquicentennial celebrations, which took place the following year, and later served as president of the Society of Professors Emeriti and as an English-language tutor for international graduate students.

Hanebrink is survived by his wife of 61 years, Annaliesa; the couple met and married as students at SIU. Other survivors include his son Paul, brother Gary, niece Sarah and nephew Travis. Visitation was held Aug. 2 at Lupton Chapel in University City.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Missouri Botanical Garden, where Hanebrink loved to walk.

