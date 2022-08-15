DiPersio receives award recognizing contributions to cancer care, research

DiPersio

John F. DiPersio, MD, PhD, the Virginia E. and Sam J. Golman Endowed Professor of Oncology and director of the Division of Oncology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named by OncLive as part of the Giants of Cancer Care inductee class of 2022.

The Giants of Cancer Care honor recognizes oncologists who have made groundbreaking contributions to research and clinical practice. OncLive is a news and multimedia resource for oncology professionals. DiPersio, one of 14 honored this year, was recognized for his contributions to the understanding and treatment of leukemia.

Read more on the School of Medicine website.