THE RECORD

University joins amicus brief defending use of race in admissions

By Kelly Wiese Niemeyer

Washington University in St. Louis has joined with 14 other universities in filing an amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court as it prepares to hear arguments in two cases challenging longstanding precedent that allows universities to consider race and ethnicity in admissions decisions.

The friend-of-the-court brief was filed Aug. 1 in the cases Students for Fair Admissions Inc. v. President and Fellows of Harvard College and Students for Fair Admissions Inc. v. University of North Carolina et al. WashU and the other institutions support Harvard and the University of North Carolina in their assertion that consideration of race in a holistic review of applicants is an essential step in creating a rich and diverse educational environment.

“The diversity that amici seek in their admissions processes is nuanced and multifaceted; it encompasses myriad perspectives, talents, experiences, goals, backgrounds and interests,” the universities argue. “Amici strive to enroll a diverse student body because amici have found that doing so significantly strengthens the educational experience.”

The universities call on the high court to again affirm that colleges may use race as one factor in considering admissions, in line with previous rulings, including Grutter v. Bollinger, which found such policies were constitutional. 

“It is impossible to fully appreciate every applicant’s experiences and perspectives while turning a blind eye to race and ethnicity,” they write.

The brief explains that a diverse student body benefits all students, by fostering inquiry, encouraging consideration of different perspectives and preparing students to be engaged citizens and leaders in a complex world. 

The Supreme Court will hear arguments in these cases in the fall.

Read the court filing here.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

University joins amicus brief defending use of race in admissions

Workday updates coming, training available

Updates on flooding impact

Notables

Singh recognized for innovation in clinical investigation

Law school program holds estate planning clinic

He named Water Environment Federation fellow

Obituaries

David H. Warren, grant analyst, 66

Wayne T. Hanebrink, former associate dean, 83

Obituary: Jacob Schaefer, professor emeritus of chemistry in Arts & Sciences, 83

Research Wire

Arts & Sciences announces first cohort of SPEED grant recipients

New imaging-based approach to measure radiation dose

Wang receives funding for preterm birth research

The View From Here

7.27.22

06.15.22

06.01.22

Washington People

Amy Hauft: The space between abstract and experiential knowledge

Fangqiong Ling

Victoria Fraser

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20