Wingfield honored by American Sociological Association

Adia Harvey Wingfield is one of two recipients of the 2022 Cox-Johnson-Frazier Award, presented by the American Sociological Association (ASA). She will be honored at an Aug. 7 ceremony during the association’s annual meeting in Los Angeles.

Wingfield

Wingfield is the Mary Tileston Hemenway Professor and vice dean for faculty development and diversity in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis. Her research examines how and why racial and gender inequality persists in professional occupations.

The award, akin to a lifetime achievement award, recognizes sociologists whose research, teaching and service to the community follows in the intellectual traditions of Oliver Cox, Charles S. Johnson and E. Franklin Frazier, three African American scholars who placed their scholarship in service to social justice, with an eye toward advancing the status of disadvantaged populations.

“Wingfield is the country’s leading scholar on Black workers,” explained a recommendation letter shared by the ASA. “Wingfield has developed a theory of ‘racialized tasks’ that explains how organizations structure opportunities for African American professionals. Wingfield uses this knowledge and body of scholarship to implement changes to create more equitable workplaces.” For these reasons, Wingfield was unanimously selected for this year’s award.

Wingfield is author of the award-winning books “No More Invisible Man: Race and Gender in Men’s Work” and “Flatlining: Race, Work, and Health Care in the New Economy.” Her work has been published in numerous peer-reviewed journals including Social Problems, Gender & Society and American Sociological Review.