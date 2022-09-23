Faculty take part in Geospatial Institute event

The Taylor Geospatial Institute is set to host its first major event next week, the 2022 Geo-Resolution Conference. Taking place at Saint Louis University, the Sept. 28 event is focused on how to leverage geospatial technologies and perspective to predict and mitigate the effects of climate change.

Washington University in St. Louis is one of the institute’s eight partner institutions collaborating on cutting-edge research, positioning St. Louis as the world center of geospatial science.

Among the keynote speakers is Holden Thorp, the Rita Levi-Montalcini Distinguished University Professor at WashU and editor-in-chief of the Science family of journals.

Arts & Sciences’ Claire Masteller also will be part of the panel discussion “Water Tension and Conflict.”

Learn more about the conference and register here. Students will have mentorship opportunities and can take part in a career fair.