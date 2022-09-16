Kamilov awarded second Scialog grant

Kamilov

Ulugbek Kamilov, assistant professor of electrical and systems engineering and of computer science at Washington University in St. Louis’ McKelvey School of Engineering, is among 21 early-career researchers awarded funding in the second year of Scialog: Advancing Bioimaging. The project is supported by the Research Corporation for Science Advancement, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, the Frederick Gardner Cottrell Foundation and Walder Foundation.

Kamilov and co-investigators Kathryn Keenan, at the National Institute of Standards and Technology, and Crystal Rogers, at the University of California, Davis, have received $50,000 each to put toward their project, “MRI with Molecular Specificity for a New Realm of Neurodevelopmental Research.”

Their goal is to combine MRI technology with fluorescence imaging to watch brain development at the structural and molecular level. Ultimately, they want to find the step in brain development that is linked to neurodevelopmental birth defects.

This is Kamilov’s second Scialog initiative award. The Scialog bioimaging initiative aims to jumpstart development of next-generation imaging technologies.