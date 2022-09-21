THE RECORD

Pierce named editor of Organization Science

By Jill Young Miller
Pierce

Lamar Pierce, professor of organization and strategy at Washington University in St. Louis’ Olin Business School, has been appointed editor-in-chief of Organization Science. His term begins Jan. 1.

INFORMS publishes the journal, now in its 33rd year, which shares groundbreaking research about organizations, including their processes, structures, technologies, identities, capabilities, forms and performance. 

Matthew Walls, director of publications for INFORMS, said the search committee was impressed with Pierce’s “vision for increasing the quality, dissemination and impact of this important INFORMS journal.”

Pierce, who also is the associate dean for executive education and lifelong learning at Olin, has committed to ensuring the leadership and content of Organization Science represents the diverse set of scholars, theories, methods, phenomena and geographies that make up the field.

Read more on the Olin blog.

