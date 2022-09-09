Rogers selected as scholar in emerging leadership program

Rogers

Cynthia E. Rogers, MD, the Blanche F. Ittleson Professor of Psychiatry and director of the William Greenleaf Eliot Division of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named an Emerging Leader in Health and Medicine Scholar by the National Academy of Medicine (NAM).

As a crucial part of NAM’s Emerging Leaders in Health and Medicine Program, Rogers and nine other scholars will collaborate, over a three-year term, with NAM and its members to address persistent challenges in health and medicine. The honor was announced Sept. 1.

Individuals chosen for the program are early- to mid-career professionals from a range of health-related fields, including epidemiology, psychiatry, medical ethics and engineering. Scholars meet with NAM leadership and members in Washington; plan an annual Emerging Leaders Forum; and attend the organization’s annual meeting each October, among other activities.

