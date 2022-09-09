THE RECORD

Rogers selected as scholar in emerging leadership program

Rogers

Cynthia E. Rogers, MD, the Blanche F. Ittleson Professor of Psychiatry and director of the William Greenleaf Eliot Division of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named an Emerging Leader in Health and Medicine Scholar by the National Academy of Medicine (NAM).

As a crucial part of NAM’s Emerging Leaders in Health and Medicine Program, Rogers and nine other scholars will collaborate, over a three-year term, with NAM and its members to address persistent challenges in health and medicine. The honor was announced Sept. 1.

Individuals chosen for the program are early- to mid-career professionals from a range of health-related fields, including epidemiology, psychiatry, medical ethics and engineering. Scholars meet with NAM leadership and members in Washington; plan an annual Emerging Leaders Forum; and attend the organization’s annual meeting each October, among other activities.

Read more on the School of Medicine website.

