Seelinger participates in UN General Assembly conference

Kim Thuy Seelinger, research associate professor at Washington University in St. Louis’ Brown School, visiting professor at the School of Law and director of the Center for Human Rights, Gender and Migration at the university’s Institute for Public Health, participated in a United Nations (UN) General Assembly event Sept. 21 in New York. The conference, titled “Ensuring Accountability for Sexual Violence and Other Violations of International Humanitarian Law,” was organized by Belgium, the European Union and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Seelinger serves as special adviser on sexual violence in conflict to the International Criminal Court. Also at the event was U.N. Special Representative Pramila Patten, with whom Seelinger drafted the United Nations Framework on Prevention of Conflict-related Sexual Violence.

The historic framework, launched during the U.N. General Assembly meeting, will guide U.N. member states, U.N. agencies and local partners in critical prevention efforts around the world.

