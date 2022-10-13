HomeGrownSTL wins Social Justice Innovation Award

Joe

HomeGrown STL, a Brown School program aimed at improving community-level capacity to reduce inequality in Black adolescents’ healthy transition to adulthood, has won an inaugural Social Justice Innovation Award from financial services firm Morgan Stanley and the nonprofit Centri Tech Foundation.

HomeGrown STL is directed by Sean Joe, the Benjamin E. Youngdahl Professor of Social Development at the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis.

As one of five winners, HomeGrown STL will receive a $250,000 award and support aimed at accelerating its ability to scale solutions and drive systemic change.

