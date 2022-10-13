THE RECORD

Nominations sought for William H. Danforth St. Louis Confluence Award

The aim of advancing community-based research, teaching and practice with St. Louis is an important focus of Washington University’s new strategic plan, “Here and Next.” Nominations are now being sought for the inaugural William H. Danforth St. Louis Confluence Award (STLCA), which will fund $50,000 for faculty research collaboration that best demonstrates WashU’s investment in the St. Louis region.

The award will focus on interdisciplinary community-based research that promotes impact, innovation and deep engagement with St. Louis. Topics to be considered include economic development, social mobility, education, housing, public health and government collaboration.

The STLCA will be presented at an annual conference slated for Spring 2023. Any current WashU faculty member is eligible, and nominations will be accepted through October 31, 2022. Learn more at the STLCA website.

