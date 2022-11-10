American College of Physicians recognizes three medical faculty

The American College of Physicians has recognized three faculty members at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis with national awards honoring excellence and distinguished contributions to internal medicine. They are John F. DiPersio, MD, PhD; Janet B. McGill, MD; and Will R. Ross, MD.

DiPersio, the Virginia E. and Sam J. Golman Endowed Professor of Oncology and director of the Division of Oncology, received the Harriet P. Dustan Award for Science as Related to Medicine.

McGill, a professor of medicine in the Division of Endocrinology, Metabolism & Lipid Research, received the Samuel Eichold II Memorial Award for Contributions in Diabetes.

Ross, the Alumni Endowed Professor of Medicine in the Division of Nephrology, received the Oscar E. Edwards Memorial Award for Volunteerism and Community Service.

