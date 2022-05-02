McGill to receive award from diabetes organization

The American Diabetes Association (ADA) has announced that Janet B. McGill, MD, a professor of medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, will receive the organization’s 2022 Outstanding Physician Clinician in Diabetes Award.
The award recognizes McGill’s meritorious contributions to diabetes clinical practice for more than 30 years. As an active clinical researcher in diabetes, she continues to test new therapies and novel approaches.
Read more on the School of Medicine website.
