Todd Braver, a professor of psychological and brain sciences in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, received a $442,135 grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to study aging effects on the neural coding of proactive and reactive cognitive control.
You Might Also Like
Latest from the Record
Announcements
United Way campaign ends Dec. 2
Bouchet honor society applications open
Notables
Abraham, Foraker, Yen elected fellows of informatics society
Seven faculty honored with 2022 Emerson teaching awards
Obituaries
Penelope Biggs, classics scholar and benefactor, 85
Barbara Liebmann, longtime staff member, 66
Research Wire
Braver receives NIH award to study aging effects
NSF grant supports development of GPS-free, secure communication
Washington People
Gwendolyn Patton: A legacy of service
Andrew Jordan: using economics to improve criminal justice
Amy Hauft: The space between abstract and experiential knowledge
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.