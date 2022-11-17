THE RECORD

Braver receives NIH award to study aging effects

Todd Braver, a professor of psychological and brain sciences in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, received a $442,135 grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to study aging effects on the neural coding of proactive and reactive cognitive control.

