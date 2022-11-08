Flu shots available on campus

WashU employees who work on the Danforth, North or West campuses, including faculty, staff, and trainees, are encouraged to receive the influenza vaccination and upload documentation to ReadySet by 5 p.m. on Dec. 16. Though encouraged, vaccination is not required this year for Danforth Campus employees.

Occupational Health will host a limited number of on-campus flu vaccine clinics starting Friday, Nov. 11. Appointments are necessary to secure a vaccine, but walk-ins will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis on the following days:

Nov. 11, 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Danforth University Center, Room 276

Nov. 15, 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Danforth University Center, Room 234

Nov. 18, 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Danforth University Center, Room 234

Alternatively, employees may also attend a School of Medicine flu vaccine clinic or visit a local health-care provider.