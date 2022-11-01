DiPersio recognized for discoveries in cancer biology

DiPersio

John F. DiPersio, MD, PhD, the Virginia E. and Sam J. Golman Endowed Professor of Oncology and director of the Division of Oncology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, is being recognized by the American Italian Cancer Foundation with the 2022 Prize for Scientific Excellence in Medicine.

DiPersio, who also serves as deputy director of Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and the School of Medicine, is one of two award recipients this year and will be recognized Nov. 9 in New York, along with Guillermina (Gigi) Lozano, of MD Anderson Cancer Center.

DiPersio is a leader in the field in understanding and developing novel therapies for leukemia. Read more on the School of Medicine website.