Holobaugh Honors recognizes leaders who serve LGBTQIA communities

The annual James M. Holobaugh Honors ceremony celebrates Washington University in St. Louis community members who advocate for and serve LGBTQIA communities.

This year’s honorees were students Kayla Arenschield, Pat Banker, Dee Cea, Jesse Harris, Savannah Henderson, Olivia Kerr, Eric Lei, Maya Phelps, Emille Taylor, Violet Walker and Izzy Yanover; alum Bo Schmit; and Anthony Dao, an assistant professor of internal medicine at the School of Medicine.

Holobaugh Honors recognizes many forms of LGBTQIA leadership, including artistic expression, activism, academic exploration and dedication to education. The celebration took place Nov. 10.