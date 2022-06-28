Dao honored for advocacy efforts

The St. Louis Business Journal has recognized Anthony T. Dao, MD, an instructor in the Division of Hospital Medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, with a Business of Pride Award. The honor celebrates “LGBTQIA+ leaders and allies who are successful in their careers, active in their communities, and are advocates for inclusion and equality.”
