Tang elected American Mathematical Society fellow

Tang

Xiang Tang, a professor of mathematics and statistics in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has been elected to the 2023 class of fellows of the American Mathematical Society (AMS).

In selecting its annual cohort of fellows, the American Mathematical Society recognizes members who have made outstanding contributions to the creation, exposition, advancement, communication and utilization of mathematics. One of 39 fellows in the 2023 cohort, Tang was selected for notable contributions to mathematics research in noncommutative geometry and Poisson geometry, and for his service to the profession.

“Xiang Tang is a leading expert in noncommutative geometry, index theory and Poisson geometry. He has made fundamental contributions to central problems in these areas by combining algebra, analysis and geometry in original ways,” said John Shareshian, chair of the Department of Mathematics and Statistics. “He has also contributed much to the mathematical community by mentoring young mathematicians and by organizing important conferences.”

As an AMS fellow, Tang is part of a group of mathematicians recognized as excellent by their peers. This distinction supports the advancement of fellows in leadership positions in their own institutions and in broader society as fellows present a “public face” of excellence in mathematics.