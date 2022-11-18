Morrow-Howell Earns Gerontological Society of America’s Maxwell A. Pollack Award

Morrow-Howell

Nancy Morrow-Howell, the Betty Bofinger Brown Distinguished Professor of Social Policy at the Brown School and director of the Harvey A. Friedman Center for Aging at the Institute for Public Health at Washington University in St. Louis, is the recipient of the 2022 Maxwell A. Pollack Award for Contributions to Health Aging from the Gerontological Society of America (GSA).

Morrow-Howell — an international leader in gerontology, widely known for her work on productive and civic engagement of older adults — is a current fellow and past president of the GSA, the country’s largest interdisciplinary organization devoted to the field of aging.

The Maxwell A. Pollack Award recognizes an individual whose research, scholarship or practice has generated new or improved policies or practices related to healthy aging.

Read more on the Brown School site.