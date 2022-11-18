THE RECORD

Morrow-Howell Earns Gerontological Society of America’s Maxwell A. Pollack Award

Morrow-Howell

Nancy Morrow-Howell, the Betty Bofinger Brown Distinguished Professor of Social Policy at the Brown School and director of the Harvey A. Friedman Center for Aging at the Institute for Public Health at Washington University in St. Louis, is the recipient of the 2022 Maxwell A. Pollack Award for Contributions to Health Aging from the Gerontological Society of America (GSA).

Morrow-Howell — an international leader in gerontology, widely known for her work on productive and civic engagement of older adults — is a current fellow and past president of the GSA, the country’s largest interdisciplinary organization devoted to the field of aging.

The Maxwell A. Pollack Award recognizes an individual whose research, scholarship or practice has generated new or improved policies or practices related to healthy aging.

Read more on the Brown School site.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

United Way campaign ends Dec. 2

Bouchet honor society applications open

Flu shots available on campus

Notables

Morrow-Howell Earns Gerontological Society of America’s Maxwell A. Pollack Award

Kwon honored by epidemiology society

Abraham, Foraker, Yen elected fellows of informatics society

Obituaries

Penelope Biggs, classics scholar and benefactor, 85

Barbara Liebmann, longtime staff member, 66

George Paz, former trustee, 67

Research Wire

Braver receives NIH award to study aging effects

NSF grant supports development of GPS-free, secure communication

An alternate route to semiconductor production

The View From Here

11.14.22

10.31.22

10.24.22

Washington People

Gwendolyn Patton: A legacy of service

Andrew Jordan: using economics to improve criminal justice

Amy Hauft: The space between abstract and experiential knowledge

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20