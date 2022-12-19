Doctoral student wins Quad Fellowship

Ganesh Chelluboyina, a doctoral student in energy, environmental and chemical engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, received a 2023 Quad Fellowship.

Chelluboyina

The fellowship is an initiative of the governments of Australia, India, Japan and the United States, and is operated by Schmidt Futures in consultation with a nongovernmental task force composed of academic, foreign policy and private sector leaders. The inaugural class includes 100 fellows, 25 from each Quad country.

Chelluboyina is a graduate researcher in the lab of Rajan Chakrabarty, the Harold D. Jolley Career Development Associate Professor in energy, environmental and chemical engineering, which focuses on complex aerosol systems research. Chelluboyina studies light-absorbing aerosols — small carbonaceous particles in the atmosphere — particularly organic aerosols that result from wildfires.

