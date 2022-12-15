THE RECORD

Toriola honored by oncology group

Toriola

Adetunji T. Toriola, MD, PhD, a William H. Danforth Washington University Physician-Scientist Scholar, has received the 2022 Outstanding Investigator Award for Breast Cancer Research from the American Association for Cancer Research. The award is supported by the Breast Cancer Foundation and honors physicians and scientists whose research has had or may have a far-reaching impact on the etiology, detection, diagnosis, treatment or prevention of breast cancer.

A professor of surgery in the Public Health Sciences Division at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Toriola leads several studies funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Read more on the School of Medicine website.

