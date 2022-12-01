‘Humans of Tyson’ project highlighted at statewide conference

Undergraduate student Colleen McDermott, a junior environmental analysis major in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, presented a talk on working with the “Humans of Tyson” project during the 2022 Kansas and Missouri Environmental Education Conference, held Nov. 4-5 in Kansas City.
McDermott used ArcGIS StoryMap to showcase the power of place during Tyson Research Center’s field season in summer 2022 — its first in-person field season since 2019.
McDermott’s independent project utilized several forms of place-based GIS technology to tell the stories of people working at Tyson Research Center, the university’s environmental field station. The resulting StoryMap can be accessed from any device, though a computer display offers the best user experience.
During the conference, McDermott gave a one-hour presentation, “Placemaking Tyson: Environmental field station stories of people and place,” and also shared a poster on the project.
Arts & Sciences, the Office of Undergraduate Research and Tyson Research Center provided support for the “Humans of Tyson” project.
