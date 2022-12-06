Metro Transit adjusts bus, MetroLink schedules, routes

Metro Transit has recently made service adjustments to MetroLink and to 42 MetroBus routes in Missouri and Illinois. The changes include the return of Blue Line MetroLink service to the Fairview Heights MetroLink Station in Illinois and suspension of service on the #71 Patterson-Redman MetroBus route.
