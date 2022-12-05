Recycle holiday lights on campus

The Office of Sustainability is looking for your old or unworkable holiday lights. The annual holiday lights recycling drive will run through Feb. 1.
Collection bins will be available on the Danforth and Medical campuses. Visit the Office of Sustainability website for exact locations.
A holiday tradition, the WashU community brings in hundreds of pounds of holiday lights to recycle each year.
