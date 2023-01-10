COVID vaccine booster clinics planned

Washington University in St. Louis is offering its employees the opportunity to get a COVID-19 booster shot during a series of walk-in clinics.

Occupational Health Services is holding the clinics from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Fridays from Jan. 13 through Feb. 24 at the Center for Advanced Medicine, Suite 5A, on the Medical Campus. No appointments are needed.

Visit Occupational Health Services online for contact information or for more information about COVID-19.