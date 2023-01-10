COVID vaccine booster clinics planned

Washington University in St. Louis is offering its employees the opportunity to get a COVID-19 booster shot during a series of walk-in clinics.
Occupational Health Services is holding the clinics from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Fridays from Jan. 13 through Feb. 24 at the Center for Advanced Medicine, Suite 5A, on the Medical Campus. No appointments are needed.
Visit Occupational Health Services online for contact information or for more information about COVID-19.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.